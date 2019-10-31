|
|
Deborah "Debbie" Tepedino
Deborah "Debbie" Tepedino passed away unexpectedly and peacefully on October 26, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Debbie was born in Mesa, Arizona to her parents, James Richard and Mary Helen Shaw. Debbie raised her family in Reno, Nevada and was a banker for over 40 years. She decided to retire and move to Las Vegas, Nevada to be a grandma to her granddaughter, Kinsley. Debbie's proudest moments and cherished memories were her family and being able to be a wife, mother and grandmother. Debbie is preceded in death by her father, Richard. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Robert Tepedino; her daughter, Kari and son-in-law, Kyle Dawson; her grandchildren, Kinsley and Kody Dawson (on the way); her mother, Helen; her brother, Robert Shaw and sister, Pamela Lawrence. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10:00AM at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 N Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89131.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019