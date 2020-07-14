Debra Ann Marke Adams



Reno - Debra Ann Marke Adams, 65, of Reno, NV passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2020 from complications related to back surgery.



Debra was born August 26, 1954 in Reno, NV. She graduated from Sparks High School in 1972.



Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margie Marke, and brother David.



She is survived by her beloved husband Mitchell Adams, her daughter Victoria Fox (Mike), and sons Andrew Brackett and Louis Brackett, Jr. (Tina), her sister Joanie, 16 grandchildren, multiple nieces and one nephew. She is also survived by her loyal puppy "Boogie" and countless friends that were dear to her.



Those who knew Debra best will tell you how much she enjoyed decorating her home for the holidays and what a beautiful home she kept. Most will say they've never seen anything like what you would see when you walked into Debra's house at Christmas time.



In the words of some of her friends, Debra was the best that a person could be. She was a treasure beyond measure. She made our world brighter the first time we met her.



Debra will be deeply missed by those who loved her most.



Respecting our current pandemic situation a PRIVATE viewing and celebration of life will be held Friday, July 17th and face masks will be required. Invited guest should contact Victoria or Mitch for details. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Debra Marke Adams Go Fund Me account that has been set up by her family.









