Debra Lee Luck
Baton Rouge - Debra "Deb" Luck passed away in her sleep on January 23 with her loyal border collie Champ at her bedside. Deb was born on January 15, 1952 in Sonora, CA to Fred and Mary Elizabeth "Betty" Hendricks.
Her mother was a member of the pioneer Schoettgen family that settled in Columbia, CA in the 1850's. Deb's father worked in heavy construction, building roads and dams throughout the Sierra Nevada. She and her family moved every year as her dad followed the work, before eventually settling in Davis, CA.
Deb graduated from Davis High in 1970. After studying at Sacramento State University, she began a colorful life's journey -- living and working in cities across the western states including South Lake Tahoe; Phoenix, AZ; Lewiston, ID; Las Vegas; and Reno. She was a blackjack dealer at Harvey's in Tahoe and an artistic designer for a sign company in Lewiston. She worked as a food and beverage supervisor for the Peppermill, andfor a travel agent in Reno. One of her most rewarding positions was that of Special Events Manager for the non-profit Big Brothers Big Sisters in Las Vegas.
In 2010, she left the Materials Management Department at Reno's Renown Medical Center and joined the staff at the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton Rouge. As was the case everywhere she'd lived, she made many friends there.
Deb enjoyed fishing and spending time in the mountains. She was an excellent cook with a passion for trying new recipes and sharing the results with friends and family. She had a soft spot for animals. Her menagerie included, at various times, cats, peacocks, and a goat. And dogs - most of which were rescued from less than optimal living conditions.
Preceded in death by her parents and her infant daughter Carrie Ross, Deb is survived by her brother Skip Hendricks (Renee), aunt Joyce Schoettgen, stepchildren Robert Luck (Tina), Nathan Luck and Odessa Luck Hawkins (Tom); grandchildren Ashley Luck Robertson (Gordon), Joshua Luck, Lyndsey Luck, Lola Hawkins and Luke Hawkins; great-grandchildren Arielle Disney, Ian Disney and Charlotte Baker; and many beloved cousins.
She was always more of a mom than a stepmom, more of a sister than an in-law. To her friends, she was family. To family members, she was also a close friend. Her passing has left a void in the hearts and lives of those who knew her.
Following interment in the family plot at Columbia Oddfellows Cemetery, there will be celebration of life on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from four to six p.m. at the City Hotel, 22768 Main Street, Columbia, CA.
Donations in Deb's memory may be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters, or to any animal rescue or humanitarian organization.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 17, 2019