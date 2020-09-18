Delbert William Estey



Cut Bank, MT - Delbert William Estey passed at the age of 84 from natural causes on Saturday September 5th, 2020 in Cut Bank, MT.



Delbert, a baptized Catholic, was born in Fiddletown, CA. He attended Willow Springs Elementary School, a one room schoolhouse, and graduated from Amador High School in 1953. Delbert was awarded the State Degree by the Future Farmers of America in 1952.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956 in Okinawa, Japan. Delbert attained the rank of corporal and was awarded the National Defense and Good Conduct Medals.



After graduating from Sacramento State College in 1964, Delbert began his career with the federal government as a personnel officer. He worked in California, Alaska, Oregon, New Mexico, Louisiana, and Nevada and retired in Reno, Nevada in 1992. Delbert traveled the world with his wife Judy after retiring.



Delbert is pre-deceased by his wife Judy, parents William and Ruth Barney Estey, brother Clarence Estey, and sister Violet Estey Waters. He is survived by his sons Barton and Delbert, daughters-in-law Kathy and Diep, and grandsons James, Dalton, and Carl.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store