"Divo" Delfo Giovanni Giorgi



"Divo" Delfo Giovanni Giorgi born February 22, 1921 in Fagnano (Lucca) Italy passed away peacefully at home Tuesday morning, May 26 due to natural causes surrounded by loving family. He was 99. Divo came to Elko, Nevada in 1949 and moved his family to Reno in 1966. He worked as a butcher/meat cutter for nearly 30 years and was an avid master gardener throughout that time up until a few years ago. Upon his retirement in 1986, he took up golfing, which became his second passion after gardening. He loved sharing the abundance of produce from his garden with family, friends, neighbors, friends of friends... he was always generous with anything and everything he had. Loving and devoted husband and father, and good friend to many; he, together with his wife, welcomed countless people over the years in their house, and at their table. He is survived by his wife Bianca, his daughter Giorgia, remaining family of cousins, nephews and nieces both here and in Italy, and countless friends who are "family." He lived an honorable, full, rich, and meaningful life and was loved by many. He will be dearly missed. We'd also like to thank his devoted family, friends, care givers and everyone at Kindred Hospice for their excellence in loving care.



Funeral Home closed casket "viewing" at Ross Burke & Knobel 2155 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502 Monday, June 1 from 11:30-12:00 - limited access with mask and distancing requirements.



Mass at St. Therese Church of the Little Flower, 875 E Plumb Ln Reno, NV 89502 Wednesday, June 3 at 10:30 - limited access of 40 people at one time with mask and distancing.



Outdoor burial service at Mountain View Cemetery immediately following the mass located at 435 Stoker Ave. Reno NV 89503. No reception due to current distancing recommendations.



You may consider donating to a charity of your own choice in lieu of flowers. Your presence and your prayers are welcomed. Thank you for understanding and honoring the safety measures of the current situation.









