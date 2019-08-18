Resources
Della Ruth Murdock


1954 - 2019
Reno - She was born 08/15/1954 in Alamosa, Co. to Sidney and Rosetta Jones. She left us and went to a better life in Heaven 08/04/2019, just 11 days shy of her 65th birthday. The family moved to Denver,Co. in 1957, then moved to Reno in 1961. She graduated Hug High in 1972. Later that year she married Bruce Murdock. In 1983 they moved to California. Later she moved to Iowa and Missouri. In 2011 she returned to Reno. She is survived by her her two daughters, Patricia Guitierrez (Joe), Heather Murdock, seven grandchildren, her mother Rosetta Winkler (Ray), four sisters, Debbie Sprague, Deanna Omler (Bill), Rae Zarghami (Jason), Kelly Hubbard (John). She was pre-deceased by a sister,Danita Jones, her father, Sidney Jones and all grand-parents.

She will remain forever in our hearts. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 18, 2019
