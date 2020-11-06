Delores Cunningham Burke



Sparks - On November 2, 2020 Delores Cunningham Burke, loving wife, mother and friend died at age 78 in her Sparks home.



She is survived by her husband Brian, daughter Marena (Casey Connor) son, Forrest (Karen) daughters, Natalie Ghysels (Aaron) and Sarah Devaney (John) and grandkids Jeremiah, Hannah, Grace, Ryan, Dylan and Grant. She was proceeded in death by her brother Rod when she was 11. Her parents, Montrose and Lilly, sister Marge and a stillborn baby she delivered at 8 months, Holly Burke. Delores and Brian were to celebrate 54 years of marriage this month. Delores grew up outside the beautiful Canadian Rockies in Alberta, Canada in the coal mining town of Foothills and the lakeside town of Wabamun. After getting married, she moved to LA in 1966 and then quickly made their final family home in Sparks, Nevada in 1968. Delores loved adventure. She has many memories skiing, sailing on their various sailboats for 40 years at Lake Tahoe and camping. In 1987 she got a job with America West Airlines and off the family went flying all over the world for free, on standby, of course. She has many stories of sleeping in airports, barely making a flight and getting the last seat on the plane. Delores was known around the town department stores for her a million dollar smile. She was kind, encouraging and had a strong work ethic. Her first job was at a mink ranch shoveling mink poop which even the boys she knew wouldn't do. Delores mantra was faith, family and football. You could always find her yelling fumble at the television watching the 49ers play surrounded by family as she cooked BLTs and her famous chocolate chip cookies with her family as equally invested in the game. In 1976, her husband entered her bread in the Nevada State Fair and she won the Blue Ribbon for best bread. She shared this bread widely with friends and family. Delores learned to ski at age 36 and spent many years working the sky tavern ski program meeting lifelong friends. Everyone who met Delores will say her Catholic/Christian faith outshone her life. When her older children wanted to change from Catholicism to Christianity, the family attended both a catholic and non denominations church each Sunday for two years. She always had her kids best interest at heart. She led many friends, coworkers and family to Jesus. Due to current restrictions, a small family service will be held with a magnificent celebration of a life well lived to be held outdoors spring 2021.









