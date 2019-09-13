Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
The Grove Event Venue
95 Foothill Rd.
Reno, NV
Dr. Denise D. McKee


1955 - 2019
Dr. Denise D. McKee Obituary
Dr. Denise D. McKee

Reno - Dr. Denise D. McKee, born in Reno on Jan. 15th, 1955 passed away on a Sunday afternoon August 25th at the age of 64. She's survived by her husband Benjamin Calpo, her son Erik McKee and his girlfriend Erika, her son Daniel McKee, his fiancé Stefani and their 2 daughters Rowan and Isabel. Denise is remembered as a Black Belt Jui-Jitsu Master, Acupuncturist, Cello Artist and a nature lover and adventurous Doctor of Family Medicine. She spent 20 years of her life teaching Medicine in her beloved Alma Mater; The University of Nevada - Reno School of Medicine. Her adventurous self also found her practicing medicine around the world; including Antarctica. She was inspiring, dedicated, focus, strong-willed and incredibly kind. You will always find her helping her patients, colleagues, friends and even strangers beyond everyone's expectations. There was nothing that brought her more happiness than spending time and activities with her family. She found joy in contributing to the success of her loved ones. She's very proud of her two sons and will do anything and everything for them. She always said they were her world, her life, and her soul. Denise was an example of someone who loved others and cared for them far more than she loved herself, and she received unending love in return. Undoubtedly, her loved ones have become who they are today because of her loving influence.

A Celebration of life party for Denise will be held this Sunday, September 15th, 2019 from 10:00AM-2:00 PM at The Grove Event Venue located at 95 Foothill Rd. Reno, NV 89511.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019
