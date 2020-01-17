|
|
Denise Diane Bratzler
Reno - Denise Diane Bratzler, 57 of Reno NV, passed away on Sunday January 12, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones at a local hospital. Denise was born November 21, 1962 in Ottowa, Kansas. Denise grew up in St. Petersburg, FL. until her and her family moved to Carson City, NV in 1978. Her parents were Robert Michael Bratzler and Sharon Diane Bratzler. Denise graduated from Carson City High school and later attended San Jose State University where she was a member of the Women's collegiate golf team. Denise's love, passion and career were surrounded by Golf. She was an active and Lifetime member of the PGA (Professional Golfers Association of America) and a respected instructor in the Northern Nevada community for 36 years.
Denise was a loving friend, teacher, sister, aunt, cousin, daughter and her most important role, Mother and Grandmother.
Denise is survived by her daughter Taylor Diane Quienalty (28) of Lake Charles, LA, grandson Christopher Koen Doxey, brother Robert Michael Bratzler (59) of Carson City NV, nephews Joshua Adam Bratzler, Michael Vincent Bratzler and niece Amanda Leigh Bratzler.
She is preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Her Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday January 22, 2020 at Living Stones Church (445 S Virginia St, Reno, NV 89501) at 3 o'clock followed by a social hour.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in honor of Denise to the Northern Nevada Junior Golf Association. Donations can be mailed to 561 Keystone Avenue BOX 238 Reno, NV 89503. For full obituary, please visit www.mountainviewmortuary.net
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020