Denise Susanne Diaz



Denise Susanne Diaz, age 58, passed away suddenly in her home on September 19, 2020. Denise was born February 15, 1962. She grew up in Truckee, California.



She spent her adult life in Reno, Nevada where she pursued her education and career, and raised her three children and grandson. Denise was a skilled counselor and excelled in her practice as a Licensed Clinical Social Worker.



A loving mother and grandmother. Denise enjoyed the fresh air, water, and sunshine with her children, grandchildren, and dogs. She loved and lived for family, and the Reno-Tahoe area suited her.



Denise is survived by her sons Bryan Tjeltveit (35) and Erik Tjeltveit (33), and daughter Olivia Diaz (17), as well as her grandchildren Nathan (15), Haven (3), and Roman (11 months), her husband Michael Diaz, mother Leota Madding, and father Jim Madding. She is preceded in death by her sister Debbie Madding who no doubt welcomes her with loving arms to heaven.



A memorial service will be held at some point in the future. She will be buried at the cemetery Our Mother of Sorrows near her unborn daughter Hannah and sister Debbie.









