Dennis (Dinny) Healy
Reno - 1941 - 2019
A much-loved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and uncle, Dennis (Dinny) Healy Jr, age 77, of Courtmacsherry, County Cork, Ireland died on Friday, March 1st of injuries sustained in a fall during an annual winter vacation in the Canary Islands Spain. Dinny and his loving wife Margaret (Scotty) of 37 years moved to Ireland from Reno, Nevada in 1996 to "live the dream".
Dinny was born in Butte Montana on November 2, 1941, the son of the late Dennis and Lucille (Hagenson) Healy. The family moved to Reno in 1948 where he attended St. Thomas and Bishop Manogue high school (1960). He graduated from Notre Dame University in 1964 and obtained a law degree from the University of San Francisco in 1968. Dinny practiced law in Reno and was an investigator for the Gaming Control Board before he and Scotty followed their bliss to Ireland in 1996.
Dinny was renowned for his knowledge of Butte and Irish history. He was a former president of the Sons & Daughters of Erin in Reno and a co-founder of the Celtic Society. He was the beloved MC of the annual St. Patrick's Day celebration at Fitzgerald's Casino for many years. Like his father Denny, he will long be remembered for his energy, humor, passion, and love of all things Irish.
He is survived by his wife Scotty and two sons, Dennis Conan Healy (wife April, deceased) and granddaughter Sierra of Northport NY. and Sean Kellogg Healy (wife Amy) of Westfield NJ and grandchildren Elizabeth, Brendan, and Molly. Stepchildren Michael and Evelyn Griffin. Dinny is survived by his sister Michele Johnson (husband Mike) Danville, CA, and brothers, Mike Reno NV, Con (wife Olya) Sun Valley NV, and Chris (wife Carol) Sparks NV. Also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and close friends (especially the Manogue class of 60)
Dinny will be laid to rest in his beloved Ireland. A traditional Irish Wake will be held in Reno at Corrigan's Pub between 1-5pm on April 27th.
Memorial contributions can be sent to Manogue high school at 110 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno Nevada 89511 to the Lucille and Dennis Healy scholarship fund in honor of Dennis Healy Jr.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 17, 2019