Dennis Jeffery Doruth
Reno - Dennis passed away at home on November 7, 2019. Dennis was a Reno resident the past 7 years. prior to that he lived in Virginia and California. He was a military veteran who served as a Military Policeman in Germany. He was preceded in death by his daughter Cindy, and his father and mother, John and Margaret Doruth.
He is survived by his two daughters, Amanda and Brandy, his ex-wife, Irene, brother, Patrick Doruth, sister, Karen, brother, Bryan, and sister, Kathy, his grandchildren, Dillon, Darrian, Violet, David, Courtney, Brice, Matthew and Raven. He has many nieces and nephews that will miss him. He took care of Junior for many years, until Junior passed away.
Rest in Peace Dennis, we will all miss you.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019