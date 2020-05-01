|
Dennis Joseph Hastings
Dennis Hastings, the son of Elizabeth and John Hastings, was born in Reno on October 3, 1954. Dennis was the sixth of seven siblings, and by consensus of his brothers and sisters, was the child least likely to get in trouble. Even so, his 'Dennis the Menace' title was well deserved. He was energetic, happy and full of life. Dennis loved to play, and he excelled at any sport he tried. From football, basketball and baseball as a young man, to golf, skiing and surfing later in his life, Dennis was a natural athlete. Dennis was also a natural at being a kind, considerate and genuinely friendly person. He got along with everybody and seldom got angry. On occasions he did lose his temper, it was usually the result of some playground antic from a brother, sister, or friend.
Dennis attended Our Lady of the Snows, Bishop Manogue, and the University of Nevada. After a year of college and at the age of 18, Dennis left Reno to explore the world. He eventually made his way to Malibu, California where he found love and a new home. Dennis became a father and he excelled again, this time at being a good dad. Dennis' life soon revolved around his family, his faith, his construction work, the ocean, and golfing. Life was good but unfortunately, Dennis was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in his mid-50s. Dennis passed away on April 28, 2020, at the age of 65.
Special thanks to Kathy and Steve Hay-Chapman and Barbara and Emmanuel Bujold for their care and compassion in caring for Dennis and dealing with the ravishes of Alzheimer's in Dennis' final years. No services are scheduled at this time. In Dennis' memory please contribute to the , and be kind and compassionate to everyone. Dennis would like that!
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 1 to May 3, 2020