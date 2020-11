Or Copy this URL to Share

Dennis Lowell Anderson



Reno - Dennis Lowell Anderson 78, of Reno, passed away in the early morning of Thursday, Nov. 5 at St. Mary's hospital.



Cremation courtesy of Waltons Funeral and Cremations, Reno. A celebration of life will be announced in the spring of 2021, as this was his favorite season.









