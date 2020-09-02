1/1
Dennis Michael Achurra
1962 - 2020
Dennis Michael Achurra

Dennis Michael Achurra passed from this life on August 24, 2020. A man that truly possessed a pure heart. Dennis knew the importance of God, family, and friends. More important to him than any earthly possession was the companionship of his family and friends. His smile, his laugh, his imagination, his compassion for others and his willingness to help others are just a few of his attributes that Dennis shared with those around him. Dennis's life was as a giver and a worker; helping on the family farm, helping his mother around the house and being a part of Fallon Industries and Blue Sky Thrift Store. Dennis loved bowling, being around his nieces and nephews, being with his pets and using his imagination for building with Lincoln logs and his matchbox car collection, but most of all he loved getting and giving a hug to his friends. He was an active member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

Dennis was born in Fallon, Nevada on May 28, 1962 to John and Norma Achurra. He is survived by mother, Norma, sister Anna (Marty) Crew, brothers Robert (Paula) Achurra, and Ken (Kathy) Achurra, nephews and nieces Marc (Melissa) Achurra, Mathew Achurra, Alicia (Adam) Roney, Stephen (Susan) Achurra, Veronica (Angie) Thompson-Crew, Anthony Crew, and his great nieces and nephews; Serenity, Jaylin, Jessica, Griffin and Declan. He has been reunited in heaven with his father John, sister Arlene, his grandparents, Joseph and Consuelo Achurra and Firmin and Erma Bruner.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the St. Patrick's Building Fund, 850 West 4th St., Fallon, NV 89406 or charity of choice. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. His family wishes to acknowledge and thank his caregivers, Jerry, Liziel, and Mary Ann, who provided loving care the past 6 months.

God's angel here on earth is now eternally with his Creator in Heaven. We are so blessed to have been able to call Dennis our son, brother, uncle, and our friend. Arrangements are with Smith Family Funeral Home in Fallon. 775-423-2255




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 31, 2020
We will remember Dennis fondly in our hearts. He was never without his beautiful smile and with that the sweetness of his gentle soul. It was a pleasure to consider Dennis a part of the CART family and we love him as one. Our sincere condolences to Dennis's family and friends during this time. We love you Dennis.
Cathy Lucero
Friend
