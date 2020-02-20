|
Dennis Milabar
Dennis Milabar passed away suddenly at his home on February 9th, 2020.
Dennis was born 9/19/1952. He was raised in Sparks, Nv, where he resided most of his life.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Rudy and Maxine Milabar.
Dennis graduated in 1970 from Sparks High School. He learned the carpentry trade, and used his skills thru out his lifetime.
He is survived by his brother Gary (Terri), and his sister Laurie Sperle (Chuck), his two nephews , AndyJohnson(Suzie), Geoffrey Sperle(Mo), and his niece Melissa Donahoe(Nate).
All who knew Dennis will remember his big grin, and generous nature.
He was loved by his family and friends and will be missed greatly.
Rest In Peace my brother and my friend. Love Sis.
A private burial will be at Mt. View Cemetery.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020