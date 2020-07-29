Dennis Ray BlaseyDennis Ray Blasey passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on July 26, 2020 from his home in Clarkston, Washington.Dennis was born the fourth of five boys to Durl Delos Blasey and Ethel May (Anderson) Blasey on the family farm in Calhoun County, Iowa on December 9, 1943. At the age of 16 Dennis traveled to Fernley, Nevada, with a cousin for a great adventure. His cousin returned home, but Dennis stayed. In 1963 he enlisted in the United States Air Force. In the USAF he served two years as a flight engineer for Apollo test missions flying monkeys and bears all over the United States. He had many antidotes to tell of those experiences. He was then transferred to the Philippines to work on the flight line on planes going and coming from Vietnam.In 1967 he was honorably discharged and returned to Fernley. That fall he enrolled in Nevada Technical Institute at the University of Nevada, Reno. There he met and fell in love with his tutor, Barbara Zubetz. The day after he graduated with his degree in electronics, he married his love on June 8, 1969. They would go on to celebrate 51 years of marriage and have one daughter, Courtney Lynn.After graduation Dennis went to work for the University of Nevada as an electrician. He had many mentors at the university and decided to open his own company in 1975. He would become known in the Reno-Sparks area as a good electronic technician as well as electrician. He worked primarily in commercial buildings for the next 18 years before retiring the business. He had many hobbies that he enjoyed during his down time including camping, water skiing, fishing, restoring old cars, and woodworking. His favorite car was a fortieth birthday present, a 1962 corvette. He went to private pilot's school and obtained his license and loved flying in and out of all the local airports around the Reno-Tahoe area.In 1992 he retired and moved the family to near Genesee, Idaho. Retirement didn't last long and he went to work for farmers as a farmhand during the busy seasons. He loved 'loading on the go' and driving the big rigs. He was a member of the Genesee Valley Lutheran Church where served as Trustee for many years. He was also a member of the American Legion in Genesee and served on the firing squad. Later he was appointed to a position on the Clearwater Propane Board in Lewiston, Idaho. On his property, Dennis raised blue flax as wild flower seeding for the Forestry Department. Photographers could often be seen stopping on the road to photograph the field of blue. You could always find Dennis tinkering on some project in the shop that he built at each home he lived.Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Robert and David, and his mother-in-law, Frances Simpson.He is survived by his wife at the family home, his daughter and his favorite son-in-law Jason Frei, his granddaughters Kayla and Brieanna and Brieanna's fiancé Jesse Watson, two brothers Donald and James, his flying buddy father-in-law Arthur Simpson and wife Diane in Gardnerville, Nevada and many nieces and nephews.No service is planned at this time. The family will have a private service at a future date. Please sign the online Book of Memories at: