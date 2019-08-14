|
|
Deone Ann (De Losh) Smith
Reno - Deone Ann Smith (De Losh) of Reno joined her Creator on Sunday, August 4th, 2019, after 76 years of selfless service upon this Earth.
Born in St. Paul, Minnesota to the late Frederick Charles De Losh and Mary Maxine (Tomlinson) she was a devout Catholic; active in the Church her entire life. After graduating from Bethlehem Academy Catholic High School, she received her diploma from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1966, thus embarking on a 41 year career of care and comfort for all who needed her.
In 1974, she moved to the Reno area to be closer to her family in Reno and Tahoe. An artist at heart (often found with a camera in hand), Deone loved the varied and beautiful Sierra Nevada's, which she called home for the rest of her life.
During her 33 years as a Registered Nurse in Reno, Deone cared for patients at all of the area's major hospitals. Deone received numerous employee service awards and commendations over the years, earning special respect from colleagues for her skill in cardiac care. Her natural gift was service, which was exemplified as a mentor and preceptor for many nurses; sharing the wisdom and experience she gained over the years. She was very conscientious in serving her patients with dignity, respect and true compassion, and carried deep optimism for others.
Similarly, Deone was always there for children. She was an outstanding example of a true independent matriarch, and was ever a pillar of strength & temperance for her family. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Frederick Alan, and survived by her siblings Daniel & Rochelle. She is further survived by her children Marjanae, Shayda, & Shaw; her grandchildren Nicholas, Skyler, Mason, Tatum, Soraya, & Marek; and her numerous cousins, nieces/nephews, other relatives and close friends. It is with certainty, that she will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew her.
As a lifelong Catholic, she was a member through the years at many area parishes; Immaculate Conception, St. Alberts, Our Lady of Wisdom, Our Lady of Snows, Thomas Aquinas and Little Flower. At the time of her death, she was registered at St. Rose of Lima parish near her home. She always remained involved supporting many social charities and service groups.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Crisis Pregnancy Center - where Deone volunteered for several years - are kindly requested at crisispregnancyreno.com, or by mail, 853 Haskell St, Reno, NV 89509. Please note, "In Memory of Deone Smith".
Her family will be holding a private memorial service in celebration of her remarkable life.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019