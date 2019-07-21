|
|
Dereck Kent Warner
Reno - Dereck Kent Warner of Reno, Nevada passed away on July 7, 2019. He was born March 8, 1996 to Cathy Warner (Bacon) of Chico, California and Rick Warner of Reno, Nevada. He will be remembered for his compassionate spirit, quiet wisdom, soulful eyes, humor, and heartfelt smile. Dereck was devoted to his family and cherished each of his many friendships.
Dereck grew up in Reno and attended Reno High School. He received a State of Nevada high school diploma in June 2014. At Butte College in Oroville, California, he found a welcoming institution where he advanced in academics and excelled on the baseball diamond. He was a gifted athlete and he valued the life-long friendships formed on the ballfields of Nevada and California. Dereck also enjoyed the adventure and serenity of snowboarding, biking, and fishing. His most recent passion was cycling, where he would challenge his determination on Sierra Nevada mountain passes and rejoice in the exhilaration of club racing.
Following an enriching experience working at NorthStar California with a dedicated group of friends, Dereck recently began interning at an engineering firm and planned to attend college again this Fall. His colleagues fondly remember his work ethic, integrity, intelligence, patience, and friendliness.
Dereck is survived by his parents and sister, Amanda Warner of Reno. He leaves his paternal grandmother, Evelyn Warner of Reno; maternal grandfather, Gary Bacon of Palo Alto, California; stepmother, Leigh Warner; uncle, Raymond Edward Warner; and aunts, Debbie Bacon and Laurie Warner. Dereck also leaves his loving cousins Jennifer, Joe, and Melissa; extended family; dear friends; coaches; and, beloved teammates.
In passing, Dereck joins his maternal grandmother, Jerilyn Bacon of San Jose, California; and, paternal grandfather, Raymond Joseph Warner, of Concord, California.
A celebration of life event will be held on Sunday August 18th, from 12 noon to 2 pm, at the Galena Creek Regional Park's historic Fish Hatchery. In Dereck's honor, the family encourages donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows - Pennington Youth and Teen Facility, and The Reno Bike Project Major Taylor Youth Program.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on July 21, 2019