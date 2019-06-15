Derek Michael Coltrin



- - Derek Michael Coltrin died Saturday, June 8th, 2019, in St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.



He was a loving, generous, helpful, kind soul. Many people call him a big teddy bear or gentle giant. He is the 4th of 8 children. Derek was a very active child, often times landing in the Emergency Room. Derek graduated from Carson High School, class of 1998. He served as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New Jersey, Cherry Hill mission. Derek married in October of 2003 and had 3 children. At the time of his death, Derek was the store manager of Rent-a-Center in Elko.



Derek loved bowling, especially with the family. He loved duck hunting and fishing. Derek loved helping people. Many coworkers relied on him for help and advice and his customers loved him because he helped them. Derek loved making people laugh. He was very silly and always making off-the-wall comments.



Derek was preceded in death by his daughter Mary. He is survived by his wife Ruth (Miller) Coltrin, and 2 children, Andrew Coltrin, and Emily Coltrin, Carlin, NV; father and mother; Charlie and Marti (Nelson) Coltrin, Carson City, NV; his 7 siblings: Jeremy and Kyla (Willard) Coltrin, Reno, NV; Tony and Michelle (Saylo) Coltrin, Dayton, NV; Aaron and Crystal (Maxfield) Coltrin, Smithfield, UT; Patrick and Annie (Wilson) Coltrin, Jerome, ID; Ira and Emily (Filbert) Coltrin, Benson, UT; Heather (Coltrin) and Dan Slimak, Dayton, NV; Kurtis Coltrin and Danielle Lozano, Sparks, NV; and 16 nieces and nephews.



A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 15th at 9am followed by a funeral at 10am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 411 N. Saliman Rd, Carson City, NV.



A memorial service will be held in Carlin, NV on Saturday, June 22nd at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 220 Bush St. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary