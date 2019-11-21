|
Derryl Peter Johnson
Derryl Peter Johnson, 62, passed away November 15, 2019 peacefully at home from cancer surrounded by family. He was born on January 15, 1957 in New York, the son of Charles and Esther Johnson. He was married for 43 years to the love of his life, Ellen. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased in death by brothers Gary and Jerry.
Surviving in addition to his wife, son Devin from NV; Sister-in-Law Linda from NV; niece Kathy (Tony) from NV; Larry (Mary) from NY; Lorraine (Sonny) from FL; Marilyn (Don) from NY, Terry from AL; Uncle Lee (Bonny) from NY; several nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews.
He was a truck driver and a ware houseman for most of his life.
Derryl wished for no services.
Cremation by Affinity John Sparks Northern Nevada Reno, NV
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019