Sparks - Devere Edward Barker, 83, passed away at his Sparks residence on July 18, 2019 with his family at his side. Devere was a well-known building contractor in the Reno-Sparks area. He was born June 2, 1936 to Russell and Edna King Barker in Reno, NV.

He met his wife, Marion Schultz at Sparks High School. They married and had three sons. His sons joined him in his business when they were old enough.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and cattle rancher, owning and running ranches in Nevada, Montana and Wyoming with his family. His parents and his sister Darlene preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Marion; son Brad (Jami) of Meridian, ID; son Brett (Debbie) of Reno; son Jeffrey (Debra) of Sparks; also 8 grandchildren, Michelle Hurley, Christie Stitzer (Clint), Brandon and Nicole Barker, Shannon Heffernan (Justin), Amber Higgins (Zach), Ciara Barker, Hailey Barker and Matthew Barker.

He is also survived by his 12 great grandchildren Easton and Lawson Higgins, Alaina Heffernan, Brayden, Jesslyn and Addison Hurley, Avery, Brynn and Max Stitzer, Charles Warren and James Barker.

He is also survived by his brother Harold Barker (Lola); sister Donna Mondini and many nephews and nieces.

At Devere's request, there would be no funeral services. A possible family gathering in Heaven someday would be more to his liking. With much love, may God receive him.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
