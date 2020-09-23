Dewey Harvey McCuan



Dewey was born on January 2, 1930 in the small town of Tunnelhill, Illinois to Roy and Anna McCuan, and grew up on the family farm with his four brothers. Dewey entered the Sheet Metal trade in his early 20's which eventually brought him to Southern California for work. Dewey was an active member of the Shriners for many years and was proud of his motor patrol duties and the shenanigans they had. Dewey also met his wife Bernice in California and together they made their way to Reno in 1978.



Dewey spent over 45 years in the Sheet Metal trade and he retired from Local 26 in Reno in 1993. Dewey and Bernice enjoyed working in the garden, travelling in their motorhome and entertaining their grandchildren. Dewey was active and healthy into his old age and although his physical health was tested in many ways in his last years, he always remained positive and was quick to smile, laugh and joke. He was voted "Most Mischievous" in High School and that trait stayed with him until his passing on June 24, 2020. The family was lucky to observe Dewey's 90th birthday with him in January 2020 and he was so thrilled to be celebrated.



Our entire family would like to thank everyone at LifeCare of Reno for their care and support for Dewey over the last few years.



"Love you back!"







