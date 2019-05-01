|
|
Diana Lynn McCoy
- - On Thursday, April 25, 2019, Diana Lynn McCoy passed away at the age of 66.
Diana was born August 9, 1952 in San Leandro, California, the daughter of Glen and Ruby Giddings, and spent most of her childhood and teen years in Livermore. She graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1974 with majors in Business Economics and Anthropology. She earned her Masters degree in Economics from the University of California Berkeley in 1978.
She moved to the Sierras to pursue her love of cross-country skiing and found her true calling. She taught at Truckee Meadows Community College as a professor of Economics for 33 years, known as "firm but fair," before retiring in 2015. She had a passion for teaching and was extremely devoted to her students' success, but also loved being able to spend her summers floating for hours near Sand Harbor at Lake Tahoe. She discovered her passion for travelling later in life after her first overseas trip to Russia, followed by several trips to Europe, Alaska, Hawaii and Thailand.
She was a loving mother to her sons Matthew McCoy and Logan McCoy, whom she shared with former spouse Terry McCoy. She was dedicated to the care of her terminally ill son Matthew, who preceded her in death in 2016. She is survived by her son, Logan McCoy; her mother, Ruby Giddings; her longtime partner, Mike McCallum; her stepsister, Danna Ortman; and her dog, Sierra Moon.
A celebration of Diana's life will he held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, May 5th at the Idlewild Park Rose Garden in Reno. Please bring stories to share or post them online on Diana's Facebook.
Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be mailed or made online to Dog Town Canine Rescue in Carson City.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on May 1, 2019