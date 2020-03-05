|
Diane Dale Stone
Diane Dale Stone passed away peacefully surrounded by love on February 21, 2020 at the age of 74. She will be deeply missed by family and friends. Diane was born, raised and educated in California achieving a BA in English/Journalism from San Jose State University. She moved to Lake Tahoe after college and met and married the love of her life George Stone. They were married for 48 years. Together they raised two daughters in Reno, Damara and Chandra. Diane's career was in the gaming industry, starting as a dealer and transitioning into Human Resources, achieving the apex of her career as VP of HR for a large gaming corporation. Diane will be remembered for her kind and caring nature, her eloquent writing style and her loyalty to family and friends. She leaves behind husband George, daughters Damara and Chandra and their families. Brothers Wayne, Ralph and Steve. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the . To read a more detailed account of Diane's life please visit tributes.com.
