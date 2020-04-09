|
Diane Klonicke
Reno - Diane passed away at her home on Tuesday April 7, 2020 with her most loving husband Deacon Ron at her side.
Ron and Diane were married 49 years. They have 2 sons, Ronald Jr. (Kathy) and Jason (McKay). They have 3 of the best grandchildren, Logan, Kailey and Christian.
Diane's life was centered around her family. Anything they wanted, she did her best to give it to them. She was the best cook and speller in the world. Her love for her husband Deacon Ron, his ministry to the Catholic Church and his duties as a Deacon was her greatest satisfaction.
She was an active member in scouting and earned her title of Royal Order of the Ladies of the Spoon at the Owasippe Scout Reservation. Once you became her friend, she was your friend forever.
A special thank you to the friends at Little Flower Catholic Church and especially to her friends at Immaculate Conception Church for your phone calls, cards & flowers during her fight. It was a lot of help during her fight with cancer.
She said she will watch over her family and friends. Do not be sad, I will be with you forever.
Services will be held at a later date.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020