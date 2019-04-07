|
|
Diane Sue Erickson
- - Diane passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30 from cancer-related complications. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones.
Diane was born on October 17, 1947 to Norm and Dorothy Andersen. She was raised in Southern California spending most of her time in the Sherman Oaks area where she graduated from Van Nuys High School. She attended the University of California, Santa Barbara and ultimately received her BS degree in Sociology from Cal State University, Northridge.
In her professional life, Diane was an Escrow Officer and Regional Manager for over 30 years with Comstock Title and First American Title where she mentored many young men and women. In 2009, she founded Erickson Consulting where she was a forensic expert witness in the field of escrow and led trainings for audit and escrow personnel.
On New Year's Eve, 1984, Diane married Bruce Erickson at The Donner Trail Dinner House in Verdi. The two were the best of friends, camping, golfing every Sunday and traveling the world together. After Bruce passed in 2014, she vowed to continue to be active and travel. She stamped her passport in several countries, took multiple cruises and often visited her brother and sister-in-law in Florida. She joined the Senior Women's Golf club at Wolf Run and was a regular fixture with her girlfriends at Book Club and Bingo Tuesdays at the MidTown Wine Bar.
Diane was preceded in death by her husband Bruce, father Norm, mother Dorothy and step daughter Monica. She is survived by her brother Barry, his wife Diane and stepson Justin and his wife Kelly.
Please join the family as they celebrate Diane's life on Saturday, June 1 at 3pm in The Talon's Nest at Red Hawk Golf Course, 6600 North Wingfield Parkway.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 7, 2019