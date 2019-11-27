|
|
Doil Whaley
Reno - On November 24, 2019 DOIL WHALEY, passed away just two-weeks shy of his 88th birthday. Doil will be remembered for his genuine love of people and passion for UNR Football. He grew up in Sparks delivering milk for the family dairy, joined the United States Air Force, was a glazier at Desert Glass, spent more than 20-years in the United States Navy - earning the rank of Senior Chief Petty Officer, and then 10-years at UNR Buildings and Grounds. Grandpa or Papa Doil, was preceded in death by his 1st wife, Charlyne "Char", and is survived by his second wife Mary, five children: Kyle Whaley, Betty-Jo White, Jean McElwee, Tony Rivas, Chantell Whaley, nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2505 Kings Row, Reno - on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM. Interment will be at Mountain View Cemetery immediately following the funeral. The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Doil's Memory Wall at WWW. Waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019