Dolores Garrison
Reno - On June 6th, 2019, Dolores Garrison, with her loving son Michael holding her hand, was passed into the arms of the Holy Spirit. Better known to family and friends as Dolly, she came into this world on Oct. 5th, 1929. Born in Chicago to Joseph and Clara Bryzicki, Dolly was one of six children. Dolly attended St. Michael's School, grades 1-12. As a young lady, she worked downtown in a couple of the major department stores. Dolly loved skating, and most of all, dancing which she did into her early 70's.
Mom married in 1953 and had 2 sons, Thomas and Michael. The family moved west in 1963 to La Mirada, CA. Mom was a great homemaker, cook, and baker. Just ask her son Michael's co-workers at the Lakeside Inn Casino in Tahoe around Christmas time. But while Mom was always there for us at home, she would make today's soccer moms blush. With both sons in little league, not only was she the team mom for both, she also was the president of the Women's Auxiliary raising funds for the league. Later Mom ran the concessions stand at the main field for all the games. Often her sons were tempted to sneak a treat out of the trunk of her car.
Divorced in 1974, Mom worked as a bank teller until 1982. It was then that she moved to the Reno-Carson City area to be closer to her sons. Until Mom retired, she worked as a cashier at a couple of the casinos in the area. For a time, Mom sang in the St. Teresa Little Flower Church Choir.
Mom loved reading books, playing Scrabble, the Reno air races, and the balloon races, Lake Tahoe, soap operas, The Golden Girls, the morning game shows, and seeing little babies. Mom made sure she got some laughs in every day. Above all, what Mom loved most was being Mom. Up until the day she passed, whenever I went to run errands for her, she would say, "Be careful" to her 65-year-old son. Love like that is eternal, and for that, her sons were so blessed. Mom was a spiritual lady which gave her strength. Mom was one of the strongest human beings I ever met. Mom had a beautiful smile and if I may say, was a beautiful woman inside and out.
Mom was preceded in passing by her son, Thomas in 1995. Dolly is survived by brothers, David and Robert, nieces, nephews, and her son, Michael.
Final services will be held in Chicago later this summer. Rest in peace dear Mother, in time we will embrace again. Until then… your son, Michael. I cannot see you Mom, but I will never miss you because you will always be with me.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 14, 2019