Dolores Marie (Pacheco) Payton



Dolores Marie (Pacheco) Payton passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 29, 2020. She is now at peace with the love of her life "Jimmy". They enjoyed traveling the world together.



She was born to the late Jules and Mae Pacheco on 3/30/1933 in New Bedford, Mass.



She loved so many things, butterflies, Cape Cod, tea, snickers, but her family was always first. Her greatest passions were playing her piano, love of art and theater.



She lived her life with childlike innocence, faith, joy and was a devout Catholic.



She is survived by her 4 daughters, Paula Hafer, Beth Payton, Martha Garafola, Julie Pelfrey, her sister Marianne Pavlosky, niece Karen Andiario and nephew Michael Pavlosky. And many beloved family and friends in New England. 12 grandkids, 14 great-grandkids with 2 on the way.



Mom, you are loved and missed so much, by so many.









