1/1
Dolores Marie (Pacheco) Payton
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Marie (Pacheco) Payton

Dolores Marie (Pacheco) Payton passed away at St. Mary's Hospital on July 29, 2020. She is now at peace with the love of her life "Jimmy". They enjoyed traveling the world together.

She was born to the late Jules and Mae Pacheco on 3/30/1933 in New Bedford, Mass.

She loved so many things, butterflies, Cape Cod, tea, snickers, but her family was always first. Her greatest passions were playing her piano, love of art and theater.

She lived her life with childlike innocence, faith, joy and was a devout Catholic.

She is survived by her 4 daughters, Paula Hafer, Beth Payton, Martha Garafola, Julie Pelfrey, her sister Marianne Pavlosky, niece Karen Andiario and nephew Michael Pavlosky. And many beloved family and friends in New England. 12 grandkids, 14 great-grandkids with 2 on the way.

Mom, you are loved and missed so much, by so many.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved