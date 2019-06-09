|
Dominic Steven "Dom" Arraiz
Carson City - Dominic Steven Arraiz, "Dom", an amazing father, devoted friend and dedicated son, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2019. He was predeceased by his father. He leaves behind his pride and joy twin boys Steven and Nicholas, his giving mother Dorothy, dependable brother Mark, and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins here and in Spain.
Dom was born August 11, 1968 in Carson City, Nevada and spent his whole life in this once small town. He was the second child to Juan Arraiz and Dorothy (Lompa) Arraiz. He attended K-12 in Carson City and graduated Carson High School in 1986. He received an AA degree from Western Nevada Community College (WNCC) 1999. Dominic worked very hard helping out on his grandmother's ranch as a child and throughout his young adulthood. He worked at Dana Borda's Gas station, Mallory Ignition, machinist at Chromalloy, Waste Management, Michael Hohl, and started working for himself.
"The Dominator" bought his 1968 Chevy Camaro in High school. There are many stories about this car and all that it meant to him. All he wanted to do was make it go faster. Dom was a fantastic fabricator of all things metal and if he couldn't make it work he would call up one of his many faithful friends. He surrounded himself with people he could trust and made sure that he was someone for all who needed him ("IF YOU NEED ANYTHING AT ALL, I AM SEVEN DIGITS AWAY (SMILE)."). He would give you the shirt off his back if he saw you needed it. He was a CHEVY MAN and if you owned a FORD you were to wash immediately!!
"Dominuchi" enjoyed his boys, his friends, his music, his guns (the 2nd amendment), History and every challenge that was asked of him. He was a member of the Carson City Gun Club and shot on a team for part of his life. He had his FFL and was a member of the NRA. Dom believed in shoot first ask questions later.
Dom's smile, laugh and quick witted humor will be remembered always. The world has lost a great man, but as he would always say, "We have to Power on through this." He will be forever missed.
His memorial service will be held at Calvary Chapel 1635 Clearview Dr. Carson City, NV at 11am on June 15, 2019. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Steven and Nicholas for their education. These donations can be made to go fund me https://m.gofund.me/steven-and-nicholas-arraiz-survivor-fund or mailed to 3261 Conte Dr. Carson City, NV 89701.
IN THE WORDS OF DOMINIC ARRAIZ:
"C-YA!!"
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 9, 2019