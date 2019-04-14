Resources
Donald E. Crumbaker, age 82, passed away April 5th in Thailand where he retired in 2006.

Born in Detroit, raised in Ohio Don went on to graduate in Liberal Arts from Bowling Green on the Korean War G I Bill. ~ He moved to Reno in 1985 to manage the UNR Food Service thru PFM. ~ Don married Evelyn Ventrcek, and subsequently became VP of Ventrcek Adv Design in 1989. ~ After 14 years of business and marriage, Don & Evelyn amicably divorced. ~ While in Phuckett he briefly served as a Thai Tourist Policeman. Upon death he was cremated at the Budist Temple in Udonthani. Don was an avid reader, music lover and and body builder. He had many friends at the Rapscallion and will be dearly missed.

"Let us pluck Life's Sweets, Tis for them we live. By and By we shall be ashes, a ghost, a mere subject of talk" ~Perseus

Don is survived by former wife Evelyn Crumbaker, sister Sue Milton; 2 children with Mary Quinley, RIP: Lee Crumbaker and Leslie (Crumbaker) Milton; two grandchildren Gary and Sarah.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
