Don Frederick Carrier
1934 - 2020
Don Frederick Carrier

Don Frederick Carrier died on October 9, 2020. Don is survived by his wife Sara Leigh Carrier, daughter Laura Lee Powers and husband Joe, son Larry Evan Carrier and wife Amy; sister Mary Margaret Tinsman, and grandchildren - Jackson Connor Powers, Emily Katherine Powers, Benjamin Elledge Carrier, and Ryan Anderson Carrier.

Don was born on February 16, 1934 in Charles City, Iowa to Maxwell Herbert and Lenore Margaret Carrier. Don served his country on active duty in the US Army during the Korean War.

Don married Sara Leigh Anderson on June 25, 1960 in Rockford, Illinois. He graduated with highest honors from California State College with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1963 and from the University of Southern California with a MS in Mechanical Engineering in 1966.

After working for General Dynamics and Aerospace Corporation in Southern California for five years, the Carriers moved from Claremont, California to Austin, Texas in 1971 where he worked as Manager, Engineering Analysis and subsequently as General Manager/Group Vice President for Tracor Inc's Aerospace Division for 15 years. Subsequently, Don and Sara relocated to Reno, Nevada where Don worked in aerospace and defense related industries until his retirement in 2000.

Don traveled the world over and had a passion for different cultures, art, and music. He loved hiking in the great outdoors and was a voracious reader.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army Veteran Affairs Services (https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/serve-veterans/).




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 17, 2020.
