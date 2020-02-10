|
Don (Donnie) Henson
Reno - Don (Donnie) Henson died peacefully in Reno on February 7, 2020. He was 77.
Donnie is survived by three daughters; Heidi Henson, Cheri Frazzini, and Laurie Brady; a sister, Jeannette Jenkins; three grandchildren; Natasha Richards, Durant Foote, and Avelia Brady; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who will miss his larger than life laugh and sense of humor. His parents, Mert and Lena Henson, and a twin brother, Ron Henson, predeceased him.
Donnie was born and raised in Reno and graduated from Bishop Manogue High School. He spent his working life in the drywall business in Washoe County, working for others and later owning his own company. While Donnie lived outside of Reno at times, Oregon and Southern California, he always returned to his Nevada roots.
Donnie loved football (especially his beloved 49ers) golf, laughter, and friendships. His friendships spanned the years and the miles - always being rekindled even after long layoffs.
A celebration of Donnie's life will be held in the spring. Family and friends will be notified of the date and location.
Burial will be private.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 16, 2020