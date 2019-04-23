Don Raiff



Anderson, MO - Don Raiff, 84, entered into rest on January 18, 2019, following a brief stay in a hospital in Missouri. He was born in San Francisco, CA and was raised in Paradise, CA. He served proudly in the U.S. Navy during combat in Korea from 1952-1960. Don settled in Sonoma, CA where he served in law enforcement and later retired as an iron worker.



He was predeceased in death by his wife, Laura Marie and a six year old granddaughter, Marissa Nicole. Survivors include his daughter, Moni Raiff and grandson, Sebastian, as well as many friends.



There will be a visitation on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 AM in the Walton's Ross, Burke & Knobel Mortuary, 2155 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM in the Jamesville Cemetery with full military honors. Memorials may be made to the ASPCA. Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Apr. 23, 2019