|
|
Donald Babione
Reno - Born in Ohio to Emma and Aloys Babione and preceded in death by his brother Dale and Sister Jean Melzak.
Don was no stranger to hard work and in his teens helped his father run the family feed store. During the depression he and his dad would pull the back seat out of their car, load it with fruit and brooms then drive around neighborhoods selling what they could to make money. Don landed a job with Babcock Dairy delivering milk to residential customers using a wagon pulled by a dapple gray horse named Cora.
Don found the love of his life and soul mate of 70 years in Rita Marie, first meeting on a blind date set up by his brother-in-law, Joe. Six months later they married and started having children and soon there were Martin, Richard, La Donna, Robert, Steven and Mark. The family then moved to California so Don could manage a wire-bound box factory for Martin Brothers Container & Timber Products Corp. and later he worked for Marvil Package Company. Don and Rita became active members with the Catholic parish of Madonna del Sasso Church. Don diligently kept the books and Rita taught religious education classes. During this time they managed to have two more children, Regina and Thomas.
Don was a self-taught handyman and fixer deluxe. He built a camp trailer from a Model T car frame that he could pull behind the station wagon and could hold all manner of camping gear and equipped it with a pull out roadside kitchen. The camp trailer saw the family through many camping trips and a lot of wonderful memories. On one camping trip at a favorite camp ground, we discussed climbing a nearby mountain for months. Don would joke that it was too steep and dangerous to climb. Finally some of us garnered the courage and climbed the mountain taking hours to reach the summit. To our astonishment, we found one of dad's monogramed handkerchiefs flying on a stick with a written note dated the previous day. He had beaten all of us to the top and was very smug when we returned to camp that night and shared stories of his treacherous exploits.
Don passed his carpentry skills on to his children and together they built a wonderful house (his design) at Lake Nacimiento in California which became Don and Rita's dream home in retirement. In later years they moved to Reno, Nevada and joined the St, Rose of Lima Catholic Church where Rita taught religious education again and together they hosted bible studies in their home. Don was also proud to become a 4th degree in the Order of the Knights of Columbus.
Don was happiest when spending time with all the family and was affectionately known as "Otto" to his children. He was devoutly organized, depression era frugal and pragmatic. He could stretch the life out of any consumable good; sharing his opinions liberally on how this could be done. He was a self-educated, fervent stock market enthusiast, supporting his retirement life with his shrewd investments. His financial counsel was often sought by those around him.
Don was preceded in death by his beloved Rita, three months to the day. Together they join their two sons, Robert and Steven in heaven.
Don and Rita leave behind twenty-four grandchildren, thirty-seven great grandchildren and one great great grandchild.
Don's funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on March 8, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 100 Bishop Manogue Drive, Reno with reception following in Carmella Hall.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on Mar. 5, 2019