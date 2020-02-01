|
|
Donald D. Smith
Reno - Donald "Don" Smith, 75, returned to his heavenly home on January 04, 2020 to be with his Lord and Savior.
Don was born to the late Willard and Bonnie Smith in Kimberly, Nevada. He was raised in Reno, Nevada where he resided for the remainder of his life. Don worked for Garrett Freightlines until their closure. He finished out his career in trucking with Consolidated Freightlines until his retirement 20 years ago. Don had a full life with a loving family and countless friends. Don married Linda Seidler in December of 1964. They had three daughters together. After Don and Linda were divorced, he met his longtime girlfriend Evelyn "Evie" Larson. They were together until her passing in 2015. He was generous with his time and opened his home to many who needed a place to stay. Don would always be ready to help fix a friend's vehicle, give words of wisdom to his girls and had an endless supply of "Lame Dad Jokes". Don loved anything related to the water. Many cherished memories were made at the lake with boating, water-skiing, fishing and camping.
Don is survived by his sisters, Carolyn Esser and Judy (George) Kitchen; his daughters, Corina (Michael) Milligan, Dawnneke (Douglas Gardner) Tappa; Nicole (Joseph) Goodsen; his grandchildren, Nick and Blake Goodsen, Cassandra Tappa, Daylon, Shenie and Hudson Orr; and one great grandchild, Bodee Goodsen. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Bonnie Smith; and his girlfriend of 25 years, Evelyn Larson. A celebration of Don's life will be planned for later this year.
Don is sorely missed by his loved ones, who are comforted to know that he is now safe in the arms of Jesus.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020