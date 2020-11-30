1/1
Donald Eugene Garriott
Donald Eugene Garriott

Donald Eugene Garriott 93, died Thanksgiving Day, 26 November 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Reno, NV. Born 20 Sep 1927 in Benton County, IN to Perry Elmer Garriott (1894-1949) and Iva Fern Blankenship (1903-1993). He was the fourth of 12 children born to this couple. Survived by four siblings: Max of Fowler, IN; Janice Winger of Brookston, IN; Makensie Blu of Woodbury, TN; and Douglas of San Antonio, TX. Predeceased by his parents and seven siblings: Betty Tabb, Elvin, Lulu Cole-Suter, Gerald, Joanna Cerny, Gordon, and Franklin.

Donald was a member of the US Army during the Korean War, served in Okinawa. After military service he became a long-haul trucker and travelled the country for many years, and was a Teamsters Union member. He retired in Sparks, NV.

No memorial service is planned during the Covid-19 world crisis. He will be interred in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley, NV. The family requests that memorial contributions be directed in his memory to their local food bank.




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
