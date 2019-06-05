|
|
Donald Francis Logan
Reno - Donald Francis Logan, proudly and lovingly referred to as "Big D", passed away May 18th, 2019 at the age of 89
Don was born February 7, 1930 in Tonopah NV to William F. and Blanche Logan. He graduated from Tonopah High School in 1948 and continued his education at the University of Utah where he received a B.S. in education while majoring in music. Don played basketball and was in the Marching Band in High School and College. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the U.S. Army Reserves.
Don began his career teaching music in 1953 at JD Smith School in North Las Vegas. He moved to Tonopah the following year and continued teaching music and intermittently coaching JV Basketball for 15 years. In 1957 he married Phyllis May (Cooey) Lydon and the couple had two children, Donnie and Julie. In 1964 Don received his Masters Degree in Education, Administration and Supervision from the University of Nevada and in 1967 became Vice-Principal of Tonopah Schools. In 1971 he became Principal of Tonopah High School and retired in 1985 after 33 years with the Nye County School District.
Don was preceded in death by his wife Phyllis; his parents; his brothers William David and Richard Charles; Aunt Eveline Kervin; and cousin William Tomany. He is survived by his son Donald Robert (Jennifer); daughter Julie Anne (Rick); granddaughter Adrienne; sister-in-law Jane Logan; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Tim and Naoma Lydon; cousins Tasha Hall (Jerry) and Edward Tomany (Belva); niece Timaree Koscik (Tom); nephews Mark Lydon (Cheryl) Matthew Lydon (Tammy) and Mike Hall (Maria); and many great nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, June 8th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Tonopah followed by burial at Tonopah Cemetery and concluded with a reception at the Tonopah Convention Center. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the BPO Elks Tonopah Lodge #1062 Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 233 Tonopah, NV 89049.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 5, 2019