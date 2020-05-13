|
|
Donald G. Potter, Ed.D.
Reno - November 21, 1921 - April 7, 2020
Don Potter was born in Las Animas, Colorado, the only child of Seymour (Sam) Potter and Mildred Potter. He graduated South High School in Denver, Colorado, in 1939. He joined the U.S. Air Force in 1942 and served in the European theatre as a bombardier/navigator with the 44th Bombardment Group, flying out of England. He was awarded the Air Medal with 5 clusters, 4 Bronze Stars, "et cetera" (his own words), and was discharged with the rank of Captain in 1945. Later in life he wrote "Lee's Crew", a memoir of the men with whom he flew.
On December 24, 1943, Don married Hazel M. Pierce, with whom he had two children, David Grant Potter (deceased) and Sue Ellen Potter (Morgan Seaborn).
After his discharge form the Air Force, Don returned to school on the GI Bill. He earned his B.A. in Science from the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, in 1947, and was a member of the Phi Delta Phi fraternity and Blue Key honor society there. A lifelong athlete, he won the Rocky Mountain Gymnastic Individual Championship in 1948, and earned his M.A. in Zoology at the University of Northern Colorado, Greeley, the same year.
He taught secondary science and gymnastics for the public schools in Beatrice, Nebraska, between 1948 and 1956. During this time his high school gymnastics team won three state championships and he received the Junior Chamber of Commerce Young Man of the Year award.
In 1956-58 he did graduate work at the University of Colorado, Boulder, working toward an Ed.D. in Science and Education. In 1958 he was welcomed as an Associate Professor of Secondary Education at the University of Nevada, Reno. Subsequently he became Chairman of the Department of Secondary Education at UNR. He completed his Ed.D. in 1961 and was awarded a full professorship. He was promoted to Associate Director of Audio Visual Communications in 1962. In 1963 he was instrumental in putting the university's radio station, KUNR, on air. In later years he was a member of the Faculty Senate; a member of the Nevada Educational Communication Commission, serving as Chairman for three years; a member, consultant, and occasional chairman of the UNR Radio and Television Board; President of the Nevada Educational Media Association; Chairman of the Committee for the Development of an Inter-Disciplinary Communication Arts degree program; Chairman of Nevada Fixed Service Television Committee; Chairman of Mountain Plains Educational Media Council; a member of the Governor's Ad Hoc Committee on Telecommunications; a co-designer of the Communications wing facility of the UNR College of Education; a member of the Steering Committee of the National AECT Convention; a sponsor of the First Canadian Film Festival in the U.S. (held on the UNR campus); a charter member of the National Consortium of University Film Libraries; a member of the University Energy Committee; Co-Chairman of the Student Photo ID Program; Chairman of the Atmospherium Planetarium Fund-Raising Committee; and a participant in numerous other university committees and community service projects.
He became Director of Film Services and Film Production at UNR in 1978 and was involved at all levels in the production of numerous films, including a film for the university's high school visitation program, the very first UNR recruitment film, and several short film features for the UNR TV series. He co-produced "Beautiful Nevada", a film for the Atmospherium Planetarium.
He was a member of Golden Lodge 50 F&A Masons; Reno Host Lions Club; Phi Kappa phi (President); Association for Educational Communications and Technology; National Association of Educational Broadcasters; Mountain Plains Educational Media Association; Phi Delta Kappa; National Education Association; and his beloved M.O.S.S. (Mighty Order of Stretch and Strain), a social club dedicated to physical fitness, of which he was a founding member with his good friends Art Broten, Neil Humphrey, and Don Jessup. M.O.S.S. contributed significantly to the physical fitness and stress reduction of many UNR professors for more than 25 years.
In 1980 Dr. Potter retired from the University of Nevada, Reno, and was recommended for the title of Professor Emeritus, which he subsequently received.
His beloved wife Hazel passed away on March 15, 1986. On January 9, 1990, he married Miriam Hall Stevenson, with whom he lived happily until her death on February 14, 1998.
Dr. Potter is survived by his child Morgan Seaborn of Albuquerque, NM; his grandchild John Patrick Claypool of Sacramento, CA; his great-grandchild Lillian Josephine Dupree of Rio Rancho, NM; and his stepchildren Christine Stevenson of LaGrange, CA; Rebecca Guerra of Winton, CA: and Timothy Stevenson of Carson City, NV.
At Dr. Potter's request, there will be no funeral or memorial service. A memorial oak tree will be planted for him in the Wilbur D. May Arboretum, near trees he had previously planted in memory of his wives Hazel and Miriam.
The family invites you to leave a message of condolence on Donald's Memory Wall at www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020