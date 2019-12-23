|
Donald J. Glock
Don Glock passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at the age of 88. Don was born in Yerington, NV on June 14, 1931 to Frank Anton (Tony) and Emma (Wilslef) Glock and grew up working on the family ranch. In 1963 he moved to Sparks and became a police officer for the City of Sparks where he protected and served his community for 23 years. When the new Washoe Co. Jail was built he transferred to that facility where he worked as a County Deputy until he retired in July, 1989.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Linda, and sons Mike, Mark (Suzy), Matt (Peggy) and Rick Aiazzi, 3 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters Marjorie Pellegini, Ethel (Harold) Hall and Eleanor (Dante) Lommori. Don was loved and adored by his family and friends who cherish the many memories that he has forged with them over the course of his life. Don will be missed each and every day but his spirit lives on in everything that he touched.
Services will be held at 1 o'clock on December 27, 2019 at Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Hwy 208, Yerington.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2019