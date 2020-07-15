Donald L. Simmons Sr.
Fernley - Donald L. Simmons Sr. of Fernley, NV passed away on June 21st, 2020 at the age of 69 from a stroke.
He was born in Arcata, CA on October 1st, 1950, son of the late Paul and Daisy Simmons. Don married Linda Hanson (Schelldorf) on April 17th, 1969 and they were married for 15 years and had 3 children (Don Jr, Shelly and Chad). Don then met Deanna Simmons (Walker) and they were married on February 1st, 1986. Deanna had two children, Joyce and Fred. Don had found his soul mate in Deanna and anyone that knew them saw that their relationship was something special. They were married for 30 years until Deanna passed away in March, 2016.
Don had an accomplished 50+ year career in the Oil and Mining industries. He was a mine supervisor in Gillette, Wyoming and continued his career and managed mines in Susanville, California; Salmon, Idaho;, Columbia, South America and finally in Winnemucca, NV.
Don had an amazing presence and always made an impact when he walked into a room, but he did not realize how many people he truly helped. He was always there to lend support for someone in need and had the ability to fix anything that was broken. He was an avid outdoorsmen, hunter and fisherman. Don's true joy came from his family. He enjoyed spending time with his 5 children, 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Don is survived by his spouse, Charlotte Taylor, his only brother and his wife, John and Marylin Simmons and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers the family is recommending donations to the American Heart Association
. Please visit donatenow.heart.org<
to make a donation.