Donald Lee MolerSparks - Our beloved Father, Nono and wonderful Husband to Josie went to God and his sweetheart Josie on May 22nd 2020. Don was born Sept. 15Th 1935 to Roland and Verlea Moler in Pueblo Co. He was preceded in death by his wife Josie, parents Roland and Verlea and brothers Jacob and Roland Jr. (Skip).The family moved to Sparks when Don was 7 years old. He attended Robert Mitchell Elementary School, Sparks Junior High School and Sparks High School graduating in 1953. While in high school he met Josie Frugoli, where they both worked at Semenza's Groceries on "B St.". He was a delivery boy and boxer, Josie was a clerk and worked the fountain. That's where a beautiful love story began. They discovered many likes and hobbies together especially dancing and cooking and BOY!! could they do both.Don went work for Sierra Pacific Power Co. in 1954. He started as a laborer working on the flumes along the Truckee river that supplies water to the hydro power plants. He then went on to a 44 year career as a high voltage lineman, foreman, troubleman and inspector. During this time he was a proud member of IBEW Local 1245. He served as unit chairman in Reno and on numerous committees including the grievance and negotiating committees where he worked hard for good wages and benefits for all employees. He was most proud of being on the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee where he helped oversee all of the apprenticeships at S.P.P.Co. He truly enjoyed instructing Apprentice Lineman in climbing school, in transformer theory and hot stick school.Don served in Nevada Army National Guard for 12 years achieving the rank of Sargent First Class. In his younger years he earned the rank of Eagle Scout and belonged to the 20-30 Club. He was an avid hunter enjoying many a Deer and Sagehen hunt at Catnip Reservoir and being camp cook. Mostly, he enjoyed spending time with Josie and the rest of his family, especially his grandchildren.Don and Josie also belonged to other community organizations including the Sparks F.O.E. where they were both past presidents and state officers, and the Sons Of Italy where they enjoyed cooking and socializing. They were members of Holy Cross Catholic Community for over 49 years.Don is survived by his two sons, Dana and his wife Suzanne and their children Gemini Moler-Groves (Norman "Reid" Groves) and Jetson "Sean" Moler-McBride (Andrew Moler-McBride); son Dino and his wife Kimberly and their children Richard, Amelia and Joseph. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the health care givers at Arbors Memory Care, especially Gladys, Destiny, Debbie and the many others that cared for Dad. All the nurses on the COVID ward at St. Mary's Hospital, Carmine, Beth, Logan etc. and for all of the other Doctors and Nurses that cared for him throughout the years. You all encouraged and enjoyed his smirky, mischievous smile and bright eyes. A special thanks to Tammy Lopes and Sissy Graving for hosting the reception and for always being there. You are family to us.There will be a Visitation at Walton's-Ross Burke and Knobel, 2155 Kietzke Ln. on Monday June 8th from 3pm to 7pm with Rosary service at 5:00 p.m. A Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church on Tuesday June 9th at 9a.m. followed by a graveside service in Masonic Memorial Gardens at 437 Stoker Ave. Reno, NV.Reception follows at 531 S. 18th Street Sparks, NV.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.