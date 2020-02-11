Services
Walton's Funerals & Cremations - Chapel of the Valley
1281 North Roop Street
Carson City, NV 89706
775-882-4965
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
314 N. Division St.
Carson City, NV
Donald Lee Tilman


1938 - 2020
Donald Lee Tilman Obituary
Donald Lee Tilman

Fernley - Donald Lee Tilman, 81, of Fernley, NV. Passed away in Reno February 3, 2020.

Donald was born October 2, 1938 in Ely, NV. to John and Dorothy (Reed) Tilman. He was raised in Oregon, Idaho and Nevada. After leaving the Navy, he moved to Tonopah, NV. Where he met the love of his life M. Sue and they shared 60 years of beautiful memories. They settled in the Reno/Sparks area and raised three children.

He was active in Scouts, high school wrestling and all of his kids activities. Retiring from Model Dairy he enjoyed traveling, he must have been to over 50 countries and islands. He also loved the water and boating, but most of all he loved his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife: M. Sue Tilman, Sons: Donald L (Valerie) Tilman Jr. and Anthony N. Tilman. Daughter: Amber M. (Doug) Bocskor. Sisters: Jackie MacFarland and Patricia Martin. Grandchildren: Anne, Christopher and Racheal Tilman and Jennifer Lara Lopez. He was preceded in death by his parents Jack and Dorothy and brother John F. Tilman Jr.

We'll always remember that special smile, that caring heart, that warm embrace you always gave us. You being there for Mom and us through good and bad times. We'll always love you Dad because of the love we have in our hearts and will always have for you.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday Feb 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm at St. Peter's Episcopal Church 314 N. Division St. Carson City, NV. Inurnment will take place at the Northern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley. Walton's Chapel of the Valley is trusted with arrangements.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
