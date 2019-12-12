|
|
Donald Lee Wilkerson
Reno - Don Wilkerson was born in Billings, Montana and lived in Deckers, Colorado before moving to Reno, Nevada. Don graduated from Reno High School, The University of Nevada, and attended graduate school at the University of California, Berkeley. Upon graduation from the University of California, Don was hired to return home to Reno and work for Mason McDuffie, as a Mortgage Banker.
Upon graduation from High School Don declined an appointment to West Point, but he did serve in the United States Army obtaining the rank of First Lt. and became a flight instructor. He never lost his love for flying and was proud to have owned and flown many different aircraft makes and models.
An avid outdoorsman, Don loved to ski, hunt, play golf and fly fish around the world. He was a longtime member of the Canvasback Gun Club and the Six Man Ranch, where he so loved to watch the sunrise over the marsh in anticipation of what the day might bring. He fly fished across the globe, from Alaska to the Seychelles; Argentina to Iceland. But his favorite was bone fishing which carried the possibility of hooking a Permit.
The game of golf was a passion where he held memberships at Hidden Valley Country Club, Montreux Golf and Country Club, Mission Hills, La Quinta, PGA West and Indian Ridge Golf and Country Club.
Donald was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years Mary Ann, his Mother Mary Cleo, and his Brother Gary Wilkerson, CWO, one of the most highly decorated helicopter pilots of the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his son Donald B., wife Janny and grandchildren Cheryl, Brad and Denise, along with daughter Jane, husband Mark McVeigh and grandson Brett.
The family honored Don in a private service. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Santa Fe Hotel, 235 Lake St. in Reno on Monday, January 13, 5pm.
Rather than flowers, the family suggests a donation to Guide Dogs for the Blind, P.O. Box 151200, San Rafael, CA 94915-1200. Arrangements were entrusted to Walton's Funerals and Cremations - Sparks.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Dec. 12, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020