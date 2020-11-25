Donald R. Moses



May 27, 1937 - October 27, 2020



Friend, mentor, teacher, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather - Don....'Ikie'... died at home - with family, both feline and human, as he desired.



A proud son of Reno, Don is remembered there still... for everything from evening newspaper delivery in the 1940s, to academic and athletic accomplishments at Bishop Manogue H.S. in the 1950s, to his recent regular Amtrak trips to join former classmates, some of whom started with him in kindergarten, for food, drink, and remembering.



Don continued his Jesuit orientation as a 'man for others' throughout his life, after graduating from University of San Francisco in 1959, and his continued learning and/or teaching at Santa Clara University, Loyola and Emory Universities. Don was defined by that lifelong love of learning, and his desire to pass it along to anyone who entered his personal or professional life. From teaching at New College of California in San Francisco to corporate Human Resources' management at ROLM/IBM/SIEMENS CORP., to then teaching Latin to middle-schoolers at Santa Catalina in Monterey after "retirement", Don was still conducting "Ikie school" at home to virtual learners in the family in the days before his death....whether high school math or first time voter counsel.



Don's surviving family (his daughter, Linda Sue, preceded him in death)...... Jane Mary, Christine and Cande, Joey and Kira. Jaime and Jasmin, Marcy, Eric and Keith .... and all those whom Don considered to be part of his larger familia .... hope to celebrate that life that made a difference to so many, sometime in the coming year.









