Donald Zielinski passed away May 16, 2019 in Yerington NV. Don was born August 3, 1948 in Reno NV at St Mary's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his father Peter and mother Elizabeth and survived by two daughters Jessica and Megan and two brothers Roger (Donna) and Steven (Cherie) and a stepsister Judi (Jim) Fox.
Don was honorably discharged from the Marine Corps October 1969. His rank was E-4 and he served four years total the last one and a half years in Vietnam. He was awarded The Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry w/palm, Vietnam Service Medal w/1 Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal /Device, and Rifle Marksman Badge.
Don worked in construction most of his life building custom homes in California, Idaho and Nevada. He spent the last four years or so of his life in a Veterans long term health facilities in Reno and Yerington.
Don will be interred at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Fernley Nevada. He will be missed.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal on June 5, 2019