Donna Barnes
Donna Barnes

Fallon - Donna Barnes, 73, of Fallon, Nevada, passed away September 21, 2020. She was born on February 9, 1947, in Reno, NV, to the late Donald and Margaret Armstrong.

Donna graduated from Carson City High School in 1965 and went on to attend the University of Nevada, Reno. On October 1, 1966, Donna married G.W. "Jerry" Barnes in Carson City, NV. Throughout their marriage, they moved to many places within Nevada. Donna made a good home and became very active in each community.

Donna was a great businesswoman and spent many years working in the banking industry; 30 of those years were spent at Wells Fargo. During her working years and for a long time after, Donna was very active in volunteering. For many years, she was a member of the Sparks Optimist club and helped organize events, fundraisers, and donation drives. Donna's main focus was always on her children as the consummate Soccer/Baseball/Gymnastics Mom always cheering at the sporting events her kids participated in throughout the years. She was also there cheering on her grandchildren at their events. In her downtime, she enjoyed golfing (her nickname was "Water Baby"), playing Bunco, gardening, cooking, and painting.

Donna is survived by her husband, G.W. "Jerry"; daughter Tana Moore; son Trent (Heidi) Barnes; and grandson Zachary Barnes, granddaughter Kiley Moore, and step-granddaughter Natasha Emke.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, a private service will be held for the family only. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions in her memory be made to one of her long-time favorite charities, Shriners Hospitals for Children. Donations can be made using this link: https://lovetotherescue.org/

Arrangements are under the direction of The Gardens Funeral Home 2949 Austin Highway Fallon, NV. 89406 775-423-8928




Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
