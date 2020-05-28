Donna Belle (Bonnie) Pampel Foard
REno - Donna Foard (Bonnie) passed away on May 25, 2020 at the age of 94. Donna - known by many as Bonnie, was born in Graymont, Illinois on October 24, 1925, the daughter of Lloyd H. Pampel and LuraBelle Law Pampel. She attended grade-school there and Pontiac High School. She received a 4-year scholarship in music at Illinois Wesleyan University, having the privilege of studying under members of the John Phillip Sousa's Band, majoring in voice and trombone. Following her graduation, she went on concert tour for two years.
While teaching music and English at a high school in Illinois, she met her husband Robert W. Foard (a history teacher and coach). They were married in 1953 and moved to Reno, Nevada and had one daughter. Donna went on to earn her master's degree in music education at the University of Nevada, Reno. During her early years in Reno, she played trombone in the Reno City band and performed at the Reno Philharmonic. She went on to be an elementary music teacher, taught voice and piano in her home, and ended her career as a choir and music theory teacher at Wooster High School in 1980.
After her and Bob's retirement they traveled extensively, played golf, and continued her love for music. Bonnie was active in Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha and Xi chapter for over 50 years, holding numerous positions. In addition, she was a member of the Reno Women's golf association, holding various positions throughout the past 30 years and was the golf liaison to the Washoe County Parks and Recreation Board of Directors. She enjoyed video poker at Harrah's and adorned the staff there with candy and jokes as well as lunch and dinner out with friends and playing her piano and singing until the end.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, her parents, two siblings and a granddaughter (Angela). She is survived by her daughter, Debi Bradley (Alan); grandson, Travis Bradley (Stephanie) and two great-grandchildren, Max and Jade whom she adored.
She will be buried at Mountain View Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. If you would like to express your condolences or share a special memory please visit www.waltonsfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Reno Journal-Gazette and Mason Valley News from May 28 to May 31, 2020.