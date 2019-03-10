|
Donna D. Davis
Reno - Donna D. Davis passed away peacefully at home on February 25, 2019 with her daughter Kay Dee by her side. Donna was born in Graeagle, California on August 16, 1938 to Janice and "Bud" Houser. Donna graduated from Portola High School in Portola, California.
Donna spent her years working in the accounting industry, but her true passions were spoiling her friends and family with sour cream cookies for all occasions and holidays, and of course being the number one sports fan to her children and then her grandchildren. There was never a basketball, softball game, or cross country meet that Donna's proud smile wasn't gleaming in the stands.
Donna is survived by her daughter, Kay Dee Faulstich (Jeff); sister, Linda "Windy" Miller (Ken); grandsons, Travis and Nathan, Zach; and granddaughter, Dominique Harding. She preceded in death by husband, Richard "Howdy" of 58 years; son Howdy Lee; and parents, Janice and Bud Houser.
Donna's family invites you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 23, 2019, starting at 4 PM at the Truckee River Bar and Grill, 1113 California Ave, Reno, NV.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Donna's memory to the Howdy Lee Davis Endowed Memorial Scholarship, c/o Keiko Weil, Director of Donor Relations, University of Nevada, Mail Stop 0112, Reno, NV 89507-0007.
Published in Reno Gazette-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019